Register
19:47 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Ex-Belgium prime minister Guy Verhofstadt is talking at the entrance of the EP hemicycle in Strasbourg.

    EU Chief Hopeful Verhofstadt Calls for 'More EU,' Not Less, After Berlin Attack

    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9621

    Former Belgian prime minister and potential candidate to be European Parliament president, Guy Verhofstadt, has said the latest terrorist attack in Berlin has highlighted the need for "more Europe," not less, in a dramatic rebuff against rising nationalism within the EU.

    A dozen people were killed and 48 were injured when an attacker drove a truck into a crowd of shoppers at an outdoor Christmas market in Berlin, December 17, despite the assailant — identified as Tunisian national Anis Amri — being known to intelligence agencies within Europe.

    Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack
    © AP Photo/
    Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack

    Verhofstadt believes "the only answer to terrorism is more Europe" because "the attack on the Berlin Christmas market was terrible.

    "It was an attack on Germany and an attack on our liberal, European values ​​and ideals," Verhofstadt said.

    ​Writing in the German magazine Focus Online, Verhofstadt argued that the Berlin attack by Amri — who was later shot dead in Italy having managed to evade capture while apparently traveling from Germany, through France, to Italy without being caught —  "reminds us painfully that, in the European Union, information exchange procedures are too weak policy and that we do not have a common migrant return policy."

    The fact that Amri was able to travel so easily throughout the EU's Schengen zone — the area where there are no border controls or customs checks — has brought calls from many critics — including right-wing groups — for countries to take back border controls.

    "This escapade in at least two or three countries is symptomatic of the total security catastrophe that is the Schengen agreement. I reiterate my pledge to give back France full control of its sovereignty, its national borders and to put an end to the consequences of the Schengen agreement," said Marine Le Pen, who leads France's far-right, anti-immigration National Front party.

    'Not Popular'

    However, Verjofstadt said the case underlined the importance of EU member states pulling together for a common goal.

    ​"We need more than just a loose cooperation between Member States in Europe. We need genuine European competencies so that we can protect our external borders and better share critical security information through a common security and intelligence service that has investigative competences," he said.

    VERHOFSTADT, Guy (ALDE, BE). Plenary session week 50 2016 in Strasbourg - Preparation of the European Council meeting of 15 December 2016.
    © Photo: European Union
    Verhofstadt Gathers International Support for EU Parliament Presidency Bid

    "Europe is the way to protect Europe. This may not be a popular claim in times of increasing populism and nationalism. And yet, if we can learn something from the attacks that have hit us lately, whether it be Berlin, whether it be Paris, Nice or Brussels, then that terrorism cannot be combated nationally. In a networked world like ours, we can and must not tackle questions of security or questions of asylum and migration policy any more nationally, but only in a European context," Verhofstadt said.

    Verhofstadt is tipped to throw his hat into the ring for the presidency of the European Parliament, where he is currently leader of the Liberals and Democrats Group and the lead negotiator on Brexit. Before Christmas, her garnered the support of the liberal prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, Luxembourg, Finland, Slovenia and Estonia who said he "would be best" for the presidency, which will be voted on in January 2017.

    Related:

    EU Parliament's Brexit Chief Verhofstadt Holds Key to UK in Reformed Union
    No Brexit Deal Without Free Movement of Workers - Verhofstadt
    Ex-Belgian PM Verhofstadt Plots Brexit Blueprint for EU Shakeup
    Belgium's Verhofstadt Promotes Plan for New Europe Amid EU Crises
    Tags:
    EU concept, intelligence cooperation, terrorist attack, terrorism, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), European Parliament, Front National, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Marine Le Pen, Germany, Europe, Berlin, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Erdogan
    Erdogan's Blame Game
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok