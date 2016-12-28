Madrid Imposes Limit on Cars Entering City by Registration Numbers

The local authorities said the restrictions would be extended in case the level of pollution remained at the same high level till Friday.
The authorities of Madrid also promised to increase the number of buses on the days of restrictions on private transport.
Due to the high pollution level the Madrid authorities impose from time to time restrictions on the transport movement, for example, the speed limit to 70 kph (43 mph) at the entrance to the central part of the city or prohibit parking there. However, the measure restricting the entry by the principle of odd and even registration numbers, which is rather popular in other European cities, has been introduced in Madrid for the first time.
