16:46 GMT +328 December 2016
    Cars pass next to Christmas lights in a street of Madrid (File)

    Madrid Imposes Limit on Cars Entering City by Registration Numbers

    © AFP 2016/ JAVIER SORIANO
    Local authorities in Madrid imposed a limit on the entry of cars in the city center on the principle of odd and even vehicle registration numbers to fight high level of pollution, First Deputy Mayor Marta Higueras said Wednesday.

    MADRID (Sputnik) According to Higueras, cars with even numbers will be banned from entering the city center from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time (05:00-20:00 GMT) on Thursdays. Cars with odd registration numbers, vehicles with zero emissions level into the atmosphere, motorcycles and mopeds could enter the center. The parking of cars, apart from taxis, cars with zero emissions level and cars of local residents, would also be completely banned.

    The local authorities said the restrictions would be extended in case the level of pollution remained at the same high level till Friday.

    The authorities of Madrid also promised to increase the number of buses on the days of restrictions on private transport.

    Due to the high pollution level the Madrid authorities impose from time to time restrictions on the transport movement, for example, the speed limit to 70 kph (43 mph) at the entrance to the central part of the city or prohibit parking there. However, the measure restricting the entry by the principle of odd and even registration numbers, which is rather popular in other European cities, has been introduced in Madrid for the first time.

