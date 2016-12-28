Register
16:46 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Man with a suitcase

    UK Managers Gloomy on Brexit Prospects

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2811

    A majority of UK-managed firms believe uncertainty around Brexit will hamper economic growth over 2017 and beyond, with almost half being pessimistic about the UK's prospects outside the European Union in the long-term, a survey has suggested.

    The 2017 outlook from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), which surveyed 1,118 managers across the UK, indicates 65% of respondents feel negative about the UK's economic outlook for the next 12 to 18 months, while half (49%) think Brexit will have a negative impact on economic growth in the next three to five years.

    The referendum result was also considered to have had a negative immediate impact, with a mere two in five saying they had experienced growth overall in 2016, the lowest reading since 2012, and 22% saying that their business had actively declined. Similarly, 35% of managers lack confidence in current UK leadership and management's ability to capitalize on post-Brexit opportunities.

    ​On the impact of Brexit on economic growth in the next three to five years, 49% thought it would be negative, although 37% did believe leaving the EU could have a positive impact on the UK economy, and 14% thought it might have no impact.

    Managers also said tackling the UK's poor productivity was a priority in 2017, and they wanted to improve economic efficiency by investing in technology, improving management skills and cutting bureaucracy.

    On the election of Donald Trump, 40% thought his victory would have an negative impact on the UK, although almost as many (31%) thought it could be positive for the UK.

    ​The findings largely echo the sentiments expressed by members of the Confederation of British Industry in a December 21 study.

    Many sectors of the UK economy have specific concerns about how their relationships with their continental counterparts will be affected by Brexit. The aviation sector demand the UK government seeks agreements allowing the smooth transport of holidaymakers, workers and goods, as do logistics companies, haulage firms and retailers.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay, Collage
    Brexit 2016: Rifts, Referendum and the Long Road to Divorce

    Restaurants are uncertain as to how they will continue to hire chefs from abroad, while chemicals and plastics companies are asking whether they will still be able to access the skilled employees they need at their plants. This is also an issue for logistics firms who already face a shortfall of nearly 35,000 drivers.

    Construction companies are worried about potential extra costs of importing materials and the future of the CE marking regime, as are many manufacturers. The UK's creative industries are anxious about Intellectual Property and data flows, as are life sciences businesses, technology companies and other sectors.

    The report identified that many legal requirements have cross-sector implications — for example, energy and environmental regulations have an impact on construction, housing, manufacturing and water companies. The success or failure of some sectors could affect others — the future of financial services regulation, for example, has been raised by firms in the automotive, housing, real estate and retail sectors, given the role they play in finance, insurance and pensions.

    ​Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI director-general, said that while each sector has issues specific to it, there are many commonalities uniting them:

    "Where companies differ is how they prioritize these issues and the contrasting emphasis they place on trade, migration and regulation.

    "To make a success of Brexit for the whole economy, Government needs to work through all these issues, as well as seize the opportunities afforded by a new focus on the UK's global economic relationships.

    Firms of all sizes want to understand how easy it will be for them to trade in the future with the EU which remains the biggest market for British businesses. They need to know what rules they will be working by and how they can still secure access to skilled workers and labor, where shortages already exist."

     

    Related:

    Europe Faces 'Perennial Crises' Amid 'Irritation' of Brexit - Expert
    Brexit 2016: Rifts, Referendum and the Long Road to Divorce
    After Brexit, UK to Get 'Only What EU Decides They Want to Offer'
    Brits' Christmas Message: Get on With Brexit!
    Tags:
    survey, business confidence, post-Brexit, Britain's EU referendum, Brexit, Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Europe, Great Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok