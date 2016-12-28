Spain to Beef Up Security on New Year’s Eve After Berlin Attack

Additionally, bollards will be set up to prevent vehicles from entering popular areas after Islamists used trucks to plough through crowds in Berlin last week and in Nice in July, killing dozens of revelers.
The Daesh terror group, which claimed its fighters had carried out both attacks, advised followers to use vehicles for more damage.
Spain raised the level of security threat to four on a five-point scale in June 2015 following attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher store in Paris.
