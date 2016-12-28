Spain to Beef Up Security on New Year’s Eve After Berlin Attack

© Sputnik/ Maria Sibiryakova Spain's National Court Allows Police to Counter Sedition Attempts

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A special plan has been devised to improve public safety as the nation rings in the New Year, with special police forces to be deployed to Madrid’s central square, the El Pais daily reported.

Additionally, bollards will be set up to prevent vehicles from entering popular areas after Islamists used trucks to plough through crowds in Berlin last week and in Nice in July, killing dozens of revelers.

The Daesh terror group, which claimed its fighters had carried out both attacks, advised followers to use vehicles for more damage.

Spain raised the level of security threat to four on a five-point scale in June 2015 following attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher store in Paris.