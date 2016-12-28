Register
15:15 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Over 65% of UK Managers 'Pessimistic' About Post-Brexit Economy

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2620

    According to a survey, the uncertainty surrounding the post-Brexit UK economy has led to about two-thirds of UK business managers having a "pessimistic" outlook on the economy over the next year and half.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay, Collage
    Brexit 2016: Rifts, Referendum and the Long Road to Divorce
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The uncertainty surrounding the post-Brexit UK economy has led to about two-thirds of UK business managers having a "pessimistic" outlook on the economy over the next year and half, a survey revealed Wednesday.

    "Around two-thirds of managers expect economic conditions to deteriorate in the next 12 to 18 months," a survey by the Chartered Management Institute found.

    The survey conducted by the institute also found that two in every five Britons think that US President-elect Donald Trump’s effect on the UK economy will be negative.

    However, the survey showed that the long-term outlook on the British economy is less bleak, with only 49 percent of managers believing that the economy will continue to deteriorate in three-five years. Moreover, 57 percent of managers remain optimistic about their own organizations’ prospects moving forward into a post-Brexit economy.

    The institute noted certain challenges that the United Kingdom would face as the nation prepared to leave the European Union, but it urged businesses to remain positive moving forward.

    "As a country we need to move forward and harness pragmatic positivity…. We have an opportunity to stand together and tackle longstanding issues like the productivity gap, currently 21% lower than other G7 countries," Chartered Management Institute CEO Ann Francke was quoted as saying in the results of the survey.

    In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, Prime Minister Theresa May said that the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    After Brexit, UK to Get 'Only What EU Decides They Want to Offer'
    UK Prime Minister Calls for Unity, New Role for Country After Brexit – Reports
    Brits' Christmas Message: Get on With Brexit!
    Tags:
    survey, economy, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok