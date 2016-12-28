German Police Union Supports Enhanced Security Measures Proposed by CSU Party

© AP Photo/ Matthias Rietschel Germany to Boost Security Amid Terror Threat to Control Opposition - AfD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German Police Union (DPolG) is supportive of the security plan proposed by the country's Christian Social Union (CSU), an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) in the parliament, after the Berlin ramming attack, DPolG's Chairman Rainer Wendt told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The CSU has prepared an initiative that includes tightening of border control, increase of police's powers and video surveillance among other measures following the attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

"We support this idea," Wendt said.

He added that the proposed plan was in line with the country's legislation.

Video surveillance may contribute to investigation of crimes that could be proved by several examples, including the cases that took place in Berlin, Wendt noted.

On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd on the Breitscheidplatz square in the German capital, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly market attack a terrorist act.

Rainer Wendt also stated that it is necessary to identify all people entering Germany, as well as those who have already arrived, in order to ensure security of the country.

"A set of measures is needed [to increase the level of security in the country]. Identification of all the people, who have come to Germany should be a part of these efforts," Wendt said, adding that introduction of video surveillance was not enough.

He added that if the person posed potential threat to the country then he should be deported and kept in temporary detention centers before the deportation.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. The migrant influx has also raised security concerns in the country and several political movements, such as the Eurosceptic German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has already called for increase of migration control in order to prevent potential terrorist attack carried out by migrants.

Countries across the globe have been tightening their security measures in relation to series of terrorist attacks, including the downing of a Russian airliner in the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, 2015, attacks in Beirut on November 12, 2015, in Paris on November 13, 2015 and in Brussels on March 22.