13:44 GMT +328 December 2016
    Islamic State militants. File photo

    Danish Daesh Claiming State Benefits at 'Home' While Waging War in Syria

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo via militant website, File
    It's a sad fact that when Daesh recruits kill, rape and torture in Syria and Iraq, their barbaric actions are partly financed by EU countries' state coffers. At least 36 people who left Denmark to fight alongside Daesh [ISIS, ISIL] and equally horrid militias in Iraq and Syria were discovered to be receiving unemployment benefits in Denmark.

    Joanna Palani
    © Photo: Youtube/ InformOverload
    Denmark Imprisons Danish Woman for Fighting Daesh with Kurds
    Thirty four of the so-called "foreign fighters" received the municipal-provided benefit, whereas the other two received the private, yet heavily state-subsidized unemployment benefit, the Danish newspaper Extra Bladet reported.

    Danish Employment Minister Troels Lund Poulsen was startled by the disturbing news and pledged to take immediate action.

    "This is totally unacceptable, it's a disgrace that should be stopped," Troels Lund Poulsen told Ekstra Bladet.

    This revelation means that the 150 Danish soldiers who are currently stationed in Iraq to support the Iraqi troops as part of the US-led coalition are therefore left face to face with an enemy that is supported by the Danish government.

    Situation in Paris after series of terror attacks
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Bigwig Daesh Recruiter Still on the Loose in Sweden After 15 Years
    This blatant exploitation of Danish welfare system triggered massive outrage from all parties.

    "This is totally reprehensible. It is clear that you must be available to the Danish labor market when receiving cash, so you obviously do not travel abroad, let alone places where you can take part in something like that," Karsten Hønge, Socialist People's Party employment spokesman, told Extra Bladet, calling on an immediate cost recover plus a serious fine.

    In 29 of the 36 cases, the municipalities and the private organizations that administer the benefits demanded their money back from the jihadists to the sum of 672,000 DKK (roughly $95,000).

    Earlier, the Danish Intelligence Agency (PET) estimated that at least 135 people have left Denmark to take part in the Syrian conflict. Denmark is thought to have one of the highest numbers of "foreign fighters" in Syria relative to its size among the Western nations, after Belgium and Sweden.

    Pizza
    © Flickr/ Matt
    Pizza Going Out! Daesh 'Baker' Gets Historic Conviction in Denmark
    Incidentally, this is not the first time that reports have surfaced about Danish jihadists receiving support from state coffers. In 2014, PET revealed that more than two dozen jihadists have collected unemployment benefits while fighting in Syria having joined Daesh's ranks.

    Earlier this year, Swedish terror researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the Swedish National Defense College published a report on how European jihadists partially finance Daesh.

    "We do not know the exact extent, but there is evidence to suggest that Daesh recruits from Europe also happen to contribute with significant sums. This applies to the abuse of social benefits, tax fraud and diverse money streams, where the donor either consciously or unconsciously donates money to the Islamic state," Magnus Ranstorp said, as quoted by Extra Bladet.

    Skåne, Sweden
    © Flickr/ Maria Eklind
    Welcome Back Party? Daesh Returnees Get Pampered With Career Benefits in Sweden
    A single unemployed Danish citizen receives between 10,849 DKK ($1,525) and 13,121 DKK ($1,845) under the municipal system and potentially much more under the private support system.

    Denmark is not alone to involuntarily "support" Daesh. Earlier, Swedish jihadist Michael Skråmo was found to have claimed over 50,000 SEK (roughly $5,500) from the Swedish welfare system while living and working in Daesh's ‘capital' city — Raqqa, despite having made appearance in a string of jihadi propaganda videos.

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (231)

