–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Irish Independent newspaper revealed that the Gardai spent this sum on training and refresher courses for the Emergency Response, Special Detective, Regional Support and District Detective units.

The newspaper added that over 180,000 euros was allocated for firearms training. All the exercises took place on police service's and military facilities across the country.

An Garda Siochana is a community based organization that was established in 1925 by the Dublin Metropolitan police. The police service employees over 14,000 civil servants.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!