Belgium’s Antwerp Becomes Main Gateway for Cocaine Traffic to Europe

A record 30 tons of Colombian drug was seized in 2016 by Belgian customs services, almost double of what was captured last year, La Derniere Heure newspaper reported.
The outlet said seized cocaine was but a fraction of what was actually smuggled into the country and onwards to Western Europe through the port by the North Sea.
Stanny De Vlieger, the director of the federal judicial police in Antwerp, said anti-drug authorities had opened 86 cases on charges of drug trafficking in the city this year, arresting 162 people.
