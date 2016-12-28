Swedish 'Bikini Cop' Quits Amid Deep Police Crisis

Kellner's bikini feat was hailed by strangers, colleagues and friends alike, and the fearless policewoman quickly rose to national fame, which culminated in a call from Swedish Interior Minister Anders Ygeman and an invitation to have lunch at Rosenbad, Sweden's seat of government.
However, the supportive publicity did not prevent Mikaela from quitting.
"The main reason is that I've not felt comfortable with the recent [police] reorganization. I do not think that personnel are being treated fairly, as they should," a dismayed Mikaela Kellner told the Swedish tabloid newspaper Expressen.
Kellner explained that she became weary of her job as a police officer after eleven years in uniform. However, she admitted that it had been a hard choice.
"[Being a police officer] has become a bit like a second identity, and I feel bad about not doing a good job," Kellner told Expressen.
She started with taking a year's leave to ponder future options. For now, she intends to focus more on her work as a personal trainer.
From @fitnessfestivalenthrowdown, the last repetitions of the final — 3000 kg front squat, 45 pull-ups, 45 burpee box jump over, 3000 kg ground to over head! We finished second 🏆💪🏻!! 📷Fotograf Micke Widén 📷 @fitnessfestivalen #fitnessfestivalen #fitnessfestivalenthrowdown #ompusweden #ompuathlete #ompu #inov8sverige #inov8 #mmsports #bodyscience #CF My workout clothes is from OMPU, www.ompu.com @ompusweden My shoes is from Inov8, www.inov-8.com @inov8sverige
Much of the crime, however, is linked to specific suburbs in urban communities populated by migrants, where police rarely venture outside police stations for fear of being attacked by locals — a fact that the Swedish authorities are loath to admit. In light of the Swedish practice to conceal the identity of the perpetrators, many suggest that the authorities and police conspire to cover up migrant crime to whitewash the country's immigration policy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)