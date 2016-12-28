UK Government to Take on Modern Slavery in 2017

The Immigration Enforcement Agency’s assistant director Andy Radcliffe said police had recently raided cash-rich businesses, slapping fines on six dozen of them for employing foreigners illegally. He said many slaves toiled at nail bars.
According to the outlet, businesses where immigrants work illegally face more raids and fines of up to $25,000 for each trafficked worker, while people smugglers can land in jail.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)