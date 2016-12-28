UK Government to Take on Modern Slavery in 2017

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh Obama: America Still Hasn’t Overcome Legacy of Slavery

MOSCOW (Sputnik)There are some 13,000 victims of sexual and criminal exploitation, forced labor and domestic servitude in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported. The National Crime Agency estimates that over 25 percent of them are children.

The Immigration Enforcement Agency’s assistant director Andy Radcliffe said police had recently raided cash-rich businesses, slapping fines on six dozen of them for employing foreigners illegally. He said many slaves toiled at nail bars.

According to the outlet, businesses where immigrants work illegally face more raids and fines of up to $25,000 for each trafficked worker, while people smugglers can land in jail.

