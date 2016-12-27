Register
20:32 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Surveillance cameras

    UK Citizens Should Get Compensation Over Unauthorized Spying by Councils

    © Flickr/ Jonathon McIntosh
    Europe
    Get short URL
    16650

    Sammy Wilson, a member of the UK Parliament for the East Antrim constituency said that UK nationals should get compensation for gross violation of their rights by local authorities.

    Surveillance
    © Flickr/ Sigfrid Lundberg
    UK Local Authorities Revealed Spying on Citizens for 5 Years
    MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Covert surveillance on citizens by British councils constitutes an abuse of power and UK nationals should get compensation for gross violation of their rights, a member of the UK Parliament for the East Antrim constituency told Sputnik Tuesday.

    According to The Guardian, the UK local authorities used the government’s Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA), which could be applied only in criminal cases, to spy on ordinary citizens via listening devices, cameras and private detectives. The councils carried out more than 55,000 days of secret surveillance, the newspaper revealed on December 25.

    "I believe the powers were needed but regarding the use they have been put to by local authorities… [it is] an abuse and legislation should include severe sanctions against such abuse including considerable compensation," Sammy Wilson said.

    Among the British councils that have reportedly used covert surveillance inappropriately and abused their investigative powers are the Midlothian council that was monitoring dog barking, the Allerdale borough council that was gathering evidence about who was feeding pigeons, the Wolverhampton council that was checking on the sale of dangerous toys and car clocking, the Slough borough council that was investigating the case of an illegal puppy farm and the Westminster Council that was cracking down on the selling of fireworks to children.

    Flags with a logo of OSCE in Vienna
    © Photo: OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
    OSCE Warns Draconian UK Spy Charter Spells Trouble for Journalism
    In November, the UK parliament adopted the Investigatory Powers Bill, which is expected to replace the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA), adopted in 2000, which manages the powers of the UK authorities to carry out surveillance activities and to intercept electronic communications.

    The Investigatory Powers Bill forces Internet companies to retain user details for 12 months and raised serious concerns about privacy from civil liberty groups. Apart from data retention, the new surveillance law enables the UK security services and police to hack into phones and computers as well as gives police a new power to view call and web records of journalists.

    Related:

    UK Privacy Tribunal Taken to Court Over GCHQ Surveillance Claims
    UK Gov't Support Deal to Sentinel Surveillance Aircraft to Sustain 160 New Jobs
    UK Local Authorities Revealed Spying on Citizens for 5 Years
    Nowhere to Hide: US, UK Spy on Flight Phone Calls
    Tags:
    surveillance, Sammy Wilson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Box 1
      It's not spying, it's security control, if you have nothing to hide and you have no intentions of doing something wrong, the added security is no problem, it's there to assist the citizen.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok