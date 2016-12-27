One-Third of Latvian Population Ready to Emigrate - Poll

© AP Photo/ ILMARS ZNOTINS Latvia Holds Independence Day Military Parade

RIGA, (Sputnik)About one-third of the Latvian population is ready to move to one of the Western countries, according to a poll published Tuesday by the Latvian Marketing and Public Opinion Research Centre SKDS.

"Thirty percent of Latvian residents turned out to be ready to move to the West if they had such an opportunity, however 60 percent gave a negative answer. Another 9 percent were not able to provide a specific answer to the given question," a press release on the poll results reads.

A total of 1,000 Latvian residents from different parts of the country took part in the poll at the start of December.

The highest recent rate of possible emigrants among Latvians of 52 percent was revealed during a 2009 poll.

