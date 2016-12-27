Register
17:02 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Members of independent supporters walk past a Ukrainian serviceman during an exchange of prisoners of war outside Donetsk

    All-for-All Prisoner Exchange Mechanism Not Implemented in Donbass

    © REUTERS/ Igor Tkachenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    16530

    Alexander Zakharchenko, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) stated that the mechanism of all-for-all prisoner exchange, which has been included in the Minsk protocol on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, does not work.

    People, including servicemen and civilians, stand and kneel as the Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of police captain Oleksandr Ilnitsky, who was shot dead by a sniper in the war conflict-hit Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Over 450 Ukrainian Servicemen Died in Donbass Operation in 2016
    DONETSK (Sputnik) — The mechanism of all-for-all prisoner exchange stipulated in the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is not implemented in the Donbass region, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Tuesday.

    "The mechanism of 'all-for-all' [exchange], which has been included in the Minsk protocol — does not work. It does not work, because Ukraine's President [Petro Poroshenko] and his authorities are helpless in the issue and artificially protract the Minsk process," Alexander Zakharchenko told reporters.

    He added that on Tuesday, the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass had transferred two female prisoners to Kiev as a gesture of goodwill on a unilateral basis, and expressed hope that Ukraine would fulfill its promises and return 15 people to Donbass before the New Year.

    "We are ready to accept everyone, they will give. At the same time our gesture of goodwill shows that we are interested to return our people back like no one else. And the 'all-for-all' mechanism should be implemented rigorously. We are ready to communicate with any conscious people, who understand that it is very important. We are open for a dialogue," Zakharchenko added.

    A negotiator of the SBU center said that Ukraine’s Security Service is preparing for a prisoner exchange with the self-proclaimed people’s republics of the southeast in the 25 to 50 format.
    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Kiev, Ukraine’s Self Proclaimed Republics Plan 25-50 Prisoner Exchange
    Kiev launched a military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev.

    In February 2015, a peace agreement was signed between Ukraine’s conflicting sides in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Prisoner exchange on an "all-for-all" basis is one of the key provisions of the accord.

    Related:

    Donbass Settlement Has No Option Apart From Minsk Accord Implementation
    Over 450 Ukrainian Servicemen Died in Donbass Operation in 2016
    US Claims on Russia Hampering Donbass Settlement Baseless
    Donbass Reports Halt in Fighting as New Ceasefire Comes Into Force
    Tags:
    Donetsk People's Republic, Alexander Zakharchenko, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Let's see..."We will give you TWO Ukrainian women for FIFTEEN men..." Must be some kind of dating site...Either that, or Donbass has Savenchko and her alter ego back in custody again. In which case, 15 men would be worth one of her and 'her'...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok