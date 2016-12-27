Belgian Police Prevented Six Terror Attacks in Past Couple of Years

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Belgian police have foiled at least six terror plots against the country in the past two years, the chief of the federal judicial police in Brussels said Tuesday.
"In the past two years, starting from November 2014, we have prevented at least six attacks! We did this in close cooperation with intelligence," Eric Jacobs told La Derniere Heure newspaper.
Belgium's terror alert level remains high after bomb attacks on a Brussels airport and a metro station killed 32 and injured over 300 people last March. The Islamic State jihadist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)