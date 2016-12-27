US Arms Supplies to Syrian Allies Threatens Russian Military, Diplomats

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President Barack Obama lifted formal restrictions outlined in the US Arms Export Control Act, which forbids providing defense-related supplies or services to countries that are not cooperating fully with US anti-terrorism efforts, on December 8.

"The corresponding decision also bears a direct threat to Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, other Russian military personnel and our embassy in Syria, which has been repeatedly shelled. Therefore, we consider this step hostile," the ministry said.