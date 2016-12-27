US Arms Supplies to Syrian Allies Threatens Russian Military, Diplomats

"The corresponding decision also bears a direct threat to Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, other Russian military personnel and our embassy in Syria, which has been repeatedly shelled. Therefore, we consider this step hostile," the ministry said.
"The corresponding decision also bears a direct threat to Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, other Russian military personnel and our embassy in Syria, which has been repeatedly shelled. Therefore, we consider this step hostile," the ministry said.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "The US weapons supplies to allies in Syria is a hostile move that threatens Russian military and diplomatic assets in the Arab republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Supporting terrorism - that is Obama's legacy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It was always better for Obama to serve out his term, than the alternative;
Mikhas
That statement alone means in translation that Russia are on the alert for more hostile and desperate steps from the outgoing Obongo-regime, and not only in Syria, (ambassador killings and plane crashes included) and that it will act accordingly and forcefully.
Lubos Vokoun
double bonus
so this is a necessary evil for the next 3½ weeks, I'm afraid.