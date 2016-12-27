Register
13:14 GMT +327 December 2016
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow

    US Arms Supplies to Syrian Allies Threatens Russian Military, Diplomats

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Europe
    91549251

    The US weapons supplies to allies in Syria is a hostile move that threatens Russian military and diplomatic assets in the Arab republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

    Nuclear explosion
    © Wikipedia/
    New Arms Race? Trump Tweets US Must ‘Greatly’ Expand Nuclear Arsenal
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) US President Barack Obama lifted formal restrictions outlined in the US Arms Export Control Act, which forbids providing defense-related supplies or services to countries that are not cooperating fully with US anti-terrorism efforts, on December 8.

    "The corresponding decision also bears a direct threat to Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, other Russian military personnel and our embassy in Syria, which has been repeatedly shelled. Therefore, we consider this step hostile," the ministry said.

      Mikhas
      "The US weapons supplies to allies in Syria is a hostile move that threatens Russian military and diplomatic assets in the Arab republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday."

      That statement alone means in translation that Russia are on the alert for more hostile and desperate steps from the outgoing Obongo-regime, and not only in Syria, (ambassador killings and plane crashes included) and that it will act accordingly and forcefully.
    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      Supporting terrorism - that is Obama's legacy.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      It was always better for Obama to serve out his term, than the alternative;
      so this is a necessary evil for the next 3½ weeks, I'm afraid.
