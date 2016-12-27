Over 1Mln Germans Protest in Dresden Against Merkel's Policy Since 2014 - Pegida

–

DRESDEN (Sputnik)Over one million Germans have participated in Dresden protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy, demanding limited migration and better relations with Russia, Lutz Bachmann, the founder of the German anti-Islam and anti-immigrant movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (Pegida), said.

"According to the official data, 500,000 people participated in our demonstrations in Dresden. However, judging by our experience and photos of the square we know that the official numbers show only a half or even a third of those who really participated. Thus, we have already welcomed our one millionth demonstrator in Dresden," Bachmann told RIA Novosti.

Bachmann stressed that Pegida was demanding migration restrictions, family, labor and culture support, as well as the "end of a Cold War" with Russia.

Pegida emerged in October 2014 in Dresden where it attracted hundreds and later thousands of supporters during weekly anti-Islamization marches.

Last year almost a million refugees arrived in Germany, after Merkel announced her open-door policy. The decision provoked criticism against the chancellor and the ruling government coalition.

