Donbass Settlement Has No Option Apart From Minsk Accord Implementation

MOSCOW (Sputnik)There are currently no new initiatives to resolve the situation in the east of Ukraine apart from the Minsk agreements, French Ambassador to Russia Jean-Maurice Ripert said.

"There are no other initiatives on the agenda as of now. We continue to believe that the Minsk agreements are good agreements," Ripert told RIA Novosti.

Talking about EU sanctions against Russia, the ambassador said that they are disadvantageous for both Russian and Europe but will remain in place until the Minsk agreements are fully implemented.

"These sanctions are unfavorable for Russia, and for Ukraine, and Europe. But the sanctions measures cannot be removed as long as the Minsk Agreements are implemented," Ripert concluded.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup. In February 2015, the two sides reached a peace agreement after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Kiev has been reluctant to implement a number of Minsk deal provisions.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

