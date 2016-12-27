German Towns, Municipalities Association Demands More Surveillance in Streets

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, the association urged the authorities to increase surveillance, after the December 19 terror attack at a Berlin Christmas market, which was not being observed by the police cameras.

The Berlin parliament reportedly was not going to extend surveillance even after the German government allowed to.

On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market in the center of the city, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead on Friday by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.

