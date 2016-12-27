German Towns, Municipalities Association Demands More Surveillance in Streets

The Berlin parliament reportedly was not going to extend surveillance even after the German government allowed to.
On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market in the center of the city, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead on Friday by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.
