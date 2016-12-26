Register
01:00 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko waves as he takes part in a testing flight onboard a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft during his working trip to Zaporizhia region on the Day of Defender of Ukraine, October 14, 2015

    Ukrainian President Raises 2017 Defense Spending

    © REUTERS/ Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    328114

    Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on 2017 state budget of Ukraine, that envisages 3 percent deficit of national GDP and a raise in defense expenditures to 5.2 percent of GDP.

    Hackers
    © Flickr/
    Hackers Attack Ukrainian Defense Ministry Website
    KIEV (Sputnik) — The law on 2017 state budget of Ukraine, that envisages 3 percent deficit of national GDP and a raise in defense expenditures to 5.2 percent of GDP from the last year's 5 percent was signed on Monday by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

    “[The defense expenditures] are primarily focused on the funding of the Armed Forces of Ukraine including not only the fixation of financial, health, clothing and food security, but also the state defense order,” Poroshenko said in a statement published on the president's website.

    Poroshenko also signed laws that raised minimum wage in the country to 3,200 hryvnias ($120) and increased the wages for state coal mining employees.

    The 2017 state budget was approved by the Ukrainian parliament Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday with 274 out of 450 votes in favor. The Ukrainian government based the budget on a 8.1 percent inflation forecast.

    The 2016 budget had a deficit of 3.7 percent GDP and an expected inflation rate of 12 percent.

    Related:

    Ukraine to Continue Missile-Launch Tests in Full Scale Friday - Defense Ministry
    Ukrainian President Approves Memorandum of Defense Cooperation With UK
    Crimea Court Orders Detention of Three Ukrainian Defense Ministry Saboteurs
    Group of Foreign Advisers Starts Working in Ukraine's Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    defense spending, defence sector, Petro Poroshenko, Kiev, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Will he have enough money to buy a jeep or to pay gas? :/
    • Reply
      michael
      raising the minimum wage is useless if there is massive unemployment and if the state of the commercial sector is such that to pay such wages would then lead to companies going bankrupt - so good thinking there kievan idiots. (sarcasm)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok