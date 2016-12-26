Portugal’s Ex-President Mario Soares in Deep Coma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Portugal's President Mario Soares is in deep coma with poor prognosis regarding his condition, spokesman of the Red Cross Hospital in Lisbon Hose Barata said on Monday.

"[Mario Soares is] in a very critical situation and in the state of a deep coma, the prognosis remains very poor," Barata said as quoted by the Portuguese RTP broadcaster.

Soares, 92, was admitted into intensive care on December 13 for an undisclosed reason. After a brief period of improvement, his health declined abruptly on December 24.

Soares “is not reacting to external stimuli. He continues breathing normally, without any technical support," Barata explained, adding that there has been "a progressive deterioration in the condition" of the former president.

Soares is the founder of Portugal’s Socialist party. He served twice as the prime minister of the country and held the president’s office from 1986 to 1996. In 2006, Soares was named the official Socialist candidate for president, but lost the election.