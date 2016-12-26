Over 450 Ukrainian Servicemen Died in Donbass Operation in 2016

"The amount of combat casualties in 2016 amounted to 211, non-combat – to 256," the press service said in a statement.
According to the statement, this year the Ukrainian military forces lost in the hostilities 100 units of armaments and equipment and received 1,000 units of new or modernized military equipment.
The Donbass region has been a war zone since April 2014, when authorities in Kiev launched a military operation against pro-independence militias in eastern Ukraine's regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms, which would give a special status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Both sides of the conflict, however, have been constantly accusing each other of violating the agreement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)