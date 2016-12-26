Transnistria's President Appoints New Justice Minister - Decree

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Sandutsa Transnistria Parliament Chairman Wins Presidential Elections - Electoral Commission

TIRASPOL (Sputnik)Vadim Krasnoselsky, the recently elected president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), on Monday issued a decree to appoint Aleksander Shevchenko to the position of the Transnistrian justice minister, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

"To appoint Aleksander Andreevich Shevchenko to the position of Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic's justice minister," the decree said.

According to the Transnistrian Justice Ministry, Krasnoselsky advised Shevchenko to appoint new people to the ministry, taking into consideration the necessity to preserve the experience and relations within the ministry.

Transnistria broke away from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing the country might seek to reunify with neighboring Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict has remained unresolved. Russian peacekeepers have been preserving peace in the region, along with their Moldovan and Transnistrian counterparts.