Register
18:02 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    After Brexit, UK to Get 'Only What EU Decides They Want to Offer'

    © Photo: pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    568855

    UK companies have submitted their Brexit wish list to the country's Prime Minister Theresa May, demanding easy access to EU labor and markets as well as favorable trade ties with EU companies; however Dr. Peter Holmes has told Radio Sputnik that it won't be the UK which decides its future cooperation with the EU after Brexit.

    Former Governor of the Bank of England Lord Mervyn King (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kathy Willens
    EU Single Market Membership May Hinder UK Trade Deals - Ex-Bank of England Governor
    According to a new survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the UK’s relationship with the European Union after Brexit should be based on a "whole economy" approach that leaves no industry behind. In other words, it must meet the needs of every sector of the economy to be successful, as the consequences of leaving behind a sector could have knock-on effects for others.

    Ahead of the upcoming Britain's negotiations with the EU, scheduled for 2017, on the ease of doing business, regulation, and access to talent after Brexit, the CBI has held thousands of conversations across the country with trade associations and firms of all sizes on in-depth opportunities, concerns and questions that 18 sectors of the UK economy have in mind.

    The CBI then released its Making a Success of Brexit survey, where it called on the British government to "consider the complexity of the modern economy where no business operates in isolation."

    "Products come with complementary services, supply chains overlap across borders, and many companies do not fit neatly into a single sector," it noted.

    “Leaving the EU will be a highly complex process, and all sectors of the economy are making their priorities clear in order to get it right," the statement on the CBI's website quotes Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General as saying.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street in London on July 26, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Justin Tallis
    UK Prime Minister Calls for Unity, New Role for Country After Brexit – Reports
    The CBI then reveals the terms of various sectors of the British economy.

    Airlines, and the wider aviation sector, which employs nearly one million people, as well as logistics companies, haulage firms and retailers, for example, are asking "how the Government will seek agreements that allow the smooth transport of holiday-makers, workers and goods."

    "Restaurants are asking how they will continue to hire chefs from abroad, while companies in the chemicals and plastics sector, which export towards £30bn worth of products each year, are asking whether they will still be able to access the skilled employees they need at their plants," the website says.

    This is also an issue for logistics firms who already face a shortfall of nearly 35,000 HGV drivers

    Construction companies, which will build the UK’s new homes, roads and rail in a sector worth over £100bn to the UK economy, are asking about the potential costs of importing materials and the future of the CE marking regime, as are many manufacturers.

    Creative industries, which employ nearly two million people across music, film, video games, architecture and more, are asking about the future of Intellectual Property and data flows, as are life sciences businesses, technology companies and other sectors.

    Radio Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Peter Holmes, Director of the Centre for the Analysis of Regional Integration at Sussex and a specialist in international economic integration, who said that the UK is unlikely to have too much say in the process.

    "It is not possible for the British government to guarantee anything," he told Sputnik.

    "I think that the British government can make its pitch. It can come up with its objectives, but ultimately the market access we get will be what the rest of the EU decide they want to offer us," he further added.

    "They may say: sorry, no deal. Full membership or just the WTO," he suggested.

    "Very difficult to see a lot of room for negotiation. I think, the British government is being a little bit of optimistic in saying that it will think about what it wants to have in the Customs Union, whether it will be in the Customs Union for some industries. I don't think it is for the British government to decide," he said.

    Dr. Holmes further explained that the Germans in particular have said: no cherry picking, hence it will be very hard for the British government to achieve the objectives it wants.

    Elizabeth II
    © AFP 2016/ ANTHONY DEVLIN / POOL
    UK Queen Disappointed by Prime Minister's Refusal to Discuss Brexit Strategy
    The EU has 27 member states, each of them would have to be in complete agreement, he told Sputnik. Once they've got a position, and it is going to be difficult for them to come up with a complicated offer, it is going to be very difficult for them to negotiate amongst themselves.

    Therefore the most likely outcome, he suggested, is that they will offer one or the other of the standard packages, which might be either EA membership (The European Economic Area), along with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, or simply WTO membership.

    "The only thing one can say with certainty is that it will be very difficult for the UK to secure a bespoke deal in the timetable available," he said.

    Dr. Holmes finally noted that some people in the EU Commission have already indicated that they won't even start negotiating a UK specific deal until it has left the bloc.

    Related:

    Brits' Christmas Message: Get on With Brexit!
    Six Months After EU Vote, UK Divided on Hard Brexit, Soft Brexit, 'Dog's Brexit'
    'Ill-Thought Out' and 'Unworkable': Sturgeon Post-Brexit Proposals Under Fire
    Tags:
    single market access, cooperation agreement, terms, Brexit, European Union, Peter Holmes, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Box 1
      The EU and Germany will be on their knees trying to sell the UK,
      BMW's, VW's, Mercedes, Miele, Siemans, Bosch, Porsche, Power Tools, Engines, Motors & pharmaceutical goods etc etc
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok