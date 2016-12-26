Register
    Protest demanding resignation of Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, in Kiev

    Protesters Demand Ukraine Interior Minister Sacked Over Gambling Allegations

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Vovk
    Europe
    233221

    A protest against Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has taken place near the ministry's building, with campaigners demanding his resignation, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

    People walk out off of Inter TV channel in Kiev, Ukraine,Tuesday, May 26, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Media Freedom Threatened as Protestors Set Fire to Ukraine’s TV Inter
    KIEV (Sputnik) On Monday, the protest gathered some 20 activists of the Automaidan movement. According to them, Avakov is engaged in illegal gambling business throughout the territory of Ukraine.

    The protesters set up an improvised casino naming it "Casino of the Internal Affairs" near the ministry's building and played with fake dollars. The "gamblers" were wearing masks depicting Avakov, his son and the ministry’s workers.

    The protest did not lead to any incidents.

    Avakov is serving his third term in the position of the interior minister.

      mounir.assi
      A country bankrupt and the Minister deals in Casino business, to kill more his own population, that is what i call a butcherer. This is a criminal in action,killing his already poor people in stealing the small they have. All Ukrainians politicians are criminals.
