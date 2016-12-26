Protesters Demand Ukraine Interior Minister Sacked Over Gambling Allegations

The protesters set up an improvised casino naming it "Casino of the Internal Affairs" near the ministry's building and played with fake dollars. The "gamblers" were wearing masks depicting Avakov, his son and the ministry’s workers.
The protest did not lead to any incidents.
Avakov is serving his third term in the position of the interior minister.
