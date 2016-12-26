Protesters Demand Ukraine Interior Minister Sacked Over Gambling Allegations

© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov Media Freedom Threatened as Protestors Set Fire to Ukraine’s TV Inter

–

KIEV (Sputnik)On Monday, the protest gathered some 20 activists of the Automaidan movement. According to them, Avakov is engaged in illegal gambling business throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The protesters set up an improvised casino naming it "Casino of the Internal Affairs" near the ministry's building and played with fake dollars. The "gamblers" were wearing masks depicting Avakov, his son and the ministry’s workers.

The protest did not lead to any incidents.

Avakov is serving his third term in the position of the interior minister.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!