© AFP 2016/ Matthew Mirabelli Remained Crew Members, Hijackers Leave Libyan Aircraft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two men were charged with hijacking, possession of fake weapons, violence against a person on board, holding people against their will, making threats of violence and an attempt to cause financial or economic instability in the country, the Times of Malta newspaper reported.

The detainees reportedly denied some of the charges, including the hijacking.

An Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane flying from Libya's Sabha to Tripoli with 118 people on board, including seven crew members, was hijacked and landed in Malta on Friday. The two hijackers, who demanded the release of Libya's long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi's son, surrendered shortly after the landing.