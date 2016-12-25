'Miserable Failure of Authorities' in Berlin Result of 'Multicultural Policy'

Political scientist and expert on Islam Ralph Ghadban believes that Amri's death has not resolved the problem of the threat of terrorism in Germany. According to him, there is a whole radical network consisting of such individuals as Amri who are ready to wage jihad and commit terrorist attacks across Europe.

"It is not that they are already coming to Europe with a jihadist attitude, most of them become radicalized here: in the mosques and Islamic centers," Ghadban told Sputnik Germany. "As long as these centers do whatever they want without any control and spread poisonous religious content in the name of religious freedom, we will have this problem," he added.

According to the expert, the German authorities should review their policies and attitude toward migration and the issue of religious freedom. There are assumptions that a mosque in Berlin helped Amri to hide and escape after he carried out the attack, and Ghadban views it as unacceptable.

"I believe that the miserable failure of the authorities has arisen from the liberal multi-culti policy (policy of multiculturalism). Everybody suddenly became cautious in terms of criticizing Islam or following the suspects because people are afraid to be called racist and Islamophobic," the expert said, adding that the German authorities "must rethink their policy after Berlin incident."

© AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz Terrorist Threat in France Remains High After Berlin Truck Attack – National Police Chief

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed Friday that Amri had been shot dead in Milan and said everything pointed to his primary role in the deadly truck ramming.

She also said the death of Amri did not end the inquiry as criminal investigators are continuing to search for possible accomplices and pledged that the government will take measures to speed up and increase the number of deportations of Tunisians who have no right to claim asylum in Germany.

