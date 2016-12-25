'Miserable Failure of Authorities' in Berlin Result of 'Multicultural Policy'

Political scientist and expert on Islam Ralph Ghadban believes that Amri's death has not resolved the problem of the threat of terrorism in Germany. According to him, there is a whole radical network consisting of such individuals as Amri who are ready to wage jihad and commit terrorist attacks across Europe.
"It is not that they are already coming to Europe with a jihadist attitude, most of them become radicalized here: in the mosques and Islamic centers," Ghadban told Sputnik Germany. "As long as these centers do whatever they want without any control and spread poisonous religious content in the name of religious freedom, we will have this problem," he added.
According to the expert, the German authorities should review their policies and attitude toward migration and the issue of religious freedom. There are assumptions that a mosque in Berlin helped Amri to hide and escape after he carried out the attack, and Ghadban views it as unacceptable.
"I believe that the miserable failure of the authorities has arisen from the liberal multi-culti policy (policy of multiculturalism). Everybody suddenly became cautious in terms of criticizing Islam or following the suspects because people are afraid to be called racist and Islamophobic," the expert said, adding that the German authorities "must rethink their policy after Berlin incident."
She also said the death of Amri did not end the inquiry as criminal investigators are continuing to search for possible accomplices and pledged that the government will take measures to speed up and increase the number of deportations of Tunisians who have no right to claim asylum in Germany.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "I believe that the miserable failure of the authorities has arisen from the liberal multi-culti policy (policy of multiculturalism). Everybody suddenly became cautious in terms of criticizing Islam or following the suspects because people are afraid to be called racist and Islamophobic," the expert said, adding that the German authorities "must rethink their policy after Berlin incident." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik actually censors use of the term and definition regarding a, "... theory which sees the Frankfurt School as part of a movement to take over and destroy Western society." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ... and so far only one posting ?! No 'Chutzpah' (guts) ?! Political scientist Ralph Ghadban is 150% right. These 'Waschlappen'-Politicians / Oma Merkel in Berlin should have thought of it before they invited almost 900 K of MIGRANTS (young men >only<, without any attachment and check-up's), not refugees, in 2016 alone , besides all other 'immigration' mistakes (done purposely ?) !!! Holy smoke, now I'll get probably bombarded with nasty comments ... ;-) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't blame the government! That kind of tragic terrorist acts highly unlikely to prevent regardless of who is in charge. In order to find and toss away the bad apple, the entire bushel has to be poured upside down onto another bucket. But what can be done? Has any of such terror acts happen say 30 years ago? The answer is no. Why not? Our government were focused on big issues such as the Soviet Union and communist matter. No nonsense droned of innocence ones, no freely regime changes evil acts, and no tears and blood shet from the innocents. Simple question: if whatever reason an entire innocent family was wiped out but one lucky kid by our drone or bombssss, what that young man would do to us, if giving the chance? So, the correct cure is pointing two fingers at them, we point three fingers at us.
jas
---
Excellent remark. The West needs more leaders of this mindset if there is any desire to preserve western civilization and its people.
jas
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankfurt_School
But there is definitely an unspoken effort which seems to produce more often than not the destruction of Western society. My preference is to allow people to decide for themselves.
gloibnisht
peaceactivist2