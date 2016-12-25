Child Passenger Dies After Canadian Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Irish broadcaster RTE, the girl, traveling with her siblings, died from cardiac arrest soon after the aircraft was forced to land Shannon airport, as she suffered heart problems on board of the plane.
The transatlantic jet landed in Ireland's third busiest airport, where it was met by an ambulance, at 7:40 p.m. GMT and continued its flight two hours later, the broadcaster said.
The child was pronounced dead shortly after she was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in Ireland.
