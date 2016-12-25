Register
    The Shard in London.

    London Plans 'Ring of Steel' to Protect Financial Heart from Terrorism

    The city of London is planning to protect its financial district and skyscrapers with a "ring of steel" that includes street bollards and manned checkpoints, the first time such measures have been taken since the late 1990s.

    The $6.14 million plan proposed by the Corporation of London would create a protective ring bordering Liverpool Street, the Bank of England and Fenchurch Street, the Telegraph reports. The area is home to some of the city's newest and most dramatic skyscrapers.

    Armed British police officers stand on duty in central London on November 25, 2015.
    © AFP 2016/ Niklas Halle'n
    London Police Reviewing Security Plans After 'Awful Incidents' in Berlin, Ankara

    The plan for a ring of manned checkpoints, crash-proof barricades and other physical impediments incorporated input from the UK's counter-terrorism police and MI5, its security service, which found that the "eastern cluster" of buildings around Bishopsgate is "highly sensitive to the threat of a hostile, vehicle-borne" attack, according to the Evening Standard.

    "This eastern section of the City of London is especially of importance in as much as there are going to be a number of major landmarks developed around the area that could be of interest," the security report said, according to the Telegraph.

    The announcement comes after the attack in Berlin earlier this week in which a driver crashed a truck into a holiday market, killing 12. In July, a terrorist in Nice killed 86 people by driving a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day. 

    London's first ring of steel, in 1992, was created in response to an IRA bomb attack in Bishopsgate in 1992. The manned checkpoints were phased out in London after the IRA ceasefire was announced in 1994, the Evening Standard explains.

    The new ring of steel will be subject to discussion, but could come to fruition by 2022, according to the BBC.

      michael
      fortress mentality, which suggests that the terrorists have the initiative and the brits don't have the brains to counter the threat. But then again, we are talking about the corporation of london aren't we?
    • Reply
      Dar...
      ANOTHER ring of steel??? London's got more rings than Sauron now.

      If they want to protect their financial centre from terrorist they need to stop their financial centre from funding terrorism.
    • Reply
      Dar...in reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, Precisely. It shows their priorities doesn't it? They're willing to blow Londoner's money on a cock ring to prop up their flaccid bankers, but what about the people? The attacks in Europe have targeted human beings not bankers.

      Their royalty is very cozy with the Saudi and Bahraini royalty just like Lizzie's uncle cozied up to Hitler. The apple doesn't fall far from the royal family tree with that crop when it comes to selling out the British people to their enemies.

      If they got rid of some crowns from their jewellery box they wouldn't need so many rings.
