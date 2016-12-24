Polish Defense Ministry Drafts Reform of Armed Forces' Command Structure

© REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel Poland Dismisses 'Groundless' EU Threats Over Constitution Crisis

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Poland's President Andrzej Duda announced his plans to reform the leadership of the state’s army to overcome the disadvantages of the current system.

"Yesterday, the Defense Ministry handed over for departmental approvals a bill on the introduction of the new system of command and leadership of Poland's Armed Forces. The joint system will replace the current structure based on the three commands operating in parallel with each other introduced by former President Bronislaw Komorowski in 2013," the ministry said in a statement.

The system introduced by Komorowski implies that the army is controlled by three commands, namely the General Command, the General Staff and the Operational Command.