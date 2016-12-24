Spanish Civil Guard Checking Links to Berlin Terror Attack Suspect - Minister

"Based on data provided, we are investigating all possible [Amri's] links in our country and a link to a particular person," Zoido told the COPE radio station.
On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market in the center of the city, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, a 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Amri, was shot dead on Friday in a shootout with the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.
