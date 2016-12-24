Spanish Civil Guard Checking Links to Berlin Terror Attack Suspect - Minister

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Tunisia Detains Three People Allegedly Linked to Berlin Terror Attack Suspect - Interior Ministry

MADRID (Sputnik) — Amri reportedly had been communicating via social media with a person in Spain, who has not been known to the law enforcement agencies earlier and there was no data on his involvement in terrorist activity.

"Based on data provided, we are investigating all possible [Amri's] links in our country and a link to a particular person," Zoido told the COPE radio station.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market in the center of the city, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, a 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Amri, was shot dead on Friday in a shootout with the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.