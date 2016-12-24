Register
17:51 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Critics Corner Merkel by 'Linking Every Refugee Crime to Her Policy'

    © AFP 2016/ MAURIZIO GAMBARINI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3410

    While the investigation into the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin is still going on, German politicians, who disagree with the current policy of the central government, blame German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the tragedy, German magazine Focus Online wrote.

    A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Deadly Berlin Attack No Reason to Close European Borders For Migrants - Juncker
    The closer the start of the 2017 election campaign is, the greater is the pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    No mistake of the country's leader fails to remain unnoticed by her opponents, the magazine wrote.

    "Shortly before the start of the 2017 Bundestag election, the Berlin attack has shaken not only the Federal Republic, but also political positions of the head of its government. Whether it is justified or not, critics of the Federal Chancellor put every crime of an asylum seeker in the context of Merkel's refugee policy," the article said.

    According to the magazine, the Chancellor can't count on support, even within her own party, when it comes to such disasters. The attack was a shock not only for German residents, but also for the country's political order in general.

    "Who is responsible for the terrorist attack of Berlin, is not yet clear. But CSU and AfD see it differently: for them, Angela Merkel clearly bears responsibility for it. In the wake of the 2017 election, the Chancellor is getting as much in trouble as never before. Even her party has become nervous amid the attack," the magazine wrote.

    Earlier, German politician and member of Alternative for Germany party Marcus Pretzell blamed Merkel for her open-door policy toward refugees saying that she bears responsibility for the attack.

    "When will the German constitutional state undertake retaliatory measures? When will this damned hypocrisy finally been stopped? These are Merkel's deaths!" he wrote in his Twitter.

    In his turn, CSU Chairman and Bavarian leader Horst Seehofer said that the German government has to rethink the entire migration and security policy, thus "casting doubts on all decisions Merkel made in the past few years," the article said.

    View of the truck that crashed the evening before into a christmas market at Gedдchtniskirche church on early December 20, 2016 in Berlin
    © AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz
    Germany to Give Over $10,000 to Relatives of Ukrainian Killed in Berlin Attack
    According to the magazine, such statements are a part of strategy, which is designed to back Merkel into a corner and give her less chance to retain her leadership.

    On Monday, a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The suspect, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri, reportedly fled to Milan and was killed there in a shootout with police.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed Friday that Amri had been shot dead in Milan and said everything pointed to his primary role in the deadly truck ramming. She also said the death of Amri did not end the inquiry as criminal investigators are continuing to search for possible accomplices and pledged that the government will take measures to speed up and increase the number of deportations of Tunisians who have no right to claim asylum in Germany.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    German Prosecutor General's Office Searching for Berlin Attacker's Accomplices
    Police Verify Reports on Berlin Attack Suspect’s Presence in Northern Denmark
    Tags:
    terrorism, attack, refugee policy, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok