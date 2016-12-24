Register
    France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters L'Escale in Paris, France, November 16, 2016.

    Claims That France's National Front Receives Money From Kremlin 'Utter Nonsense'

    Europe
    In January 2016, United States intelligence agencies became concerned over alleged Russia’s involvement in financing certain political parties in the European Union. Recently, a group of US senators expressed concerns over an alleged loan application by French National Front far-right movement to one of Russia’s private banks.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader (File)
    France's National Front Party Uses Trump Method of Lies to Be Elected - Senator
    Citing information from US intelligence, French satirical weekly Le Canard Enchainé reported that Marine Le Pen’s National Front is planning to receive a €30 million ($31.4 million) loan from an unnamed Russian bank.

    According to the article, Marine Le Pen has not yet rebuffed the information.

    However, in an interview with Sputnik France, National Front treasurer Wallerand de Saint-Just denied the allegations.

    "This is utter nonsense. We never applied for such a loan. We never asked something from Russia. Russia doesn’t give loans. This is what banks do. We would gladly apply for another loan from our Russian bank, but unfortunately, it its license was revoked. But I’m saying that to rebuff the allegations [published by Le Canard Enchainé]," he said.

    Speaking about "our Russian bank," Saint-Just referred to First Czech-Russian Bank. In 2014, the bank unveiled a €9 million loan ($9.4 million) to the National Front movement. However, in July bank’s license was revoked by the Russian Central Bank.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, speaks during a news conference at the FN party headquarters in Nanterre near Paris after Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union, France, June 24, 2016.
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Wants to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Commenting on the loan, Le Pen said that French banks refused to give money to her party and promised to make funding of her campaign absolutely transparent.

    On December 22, the party claimed that it is struggling to raise the €20 million (US$21m) necessary for Marine Le Pen's presidential bid, and the parliamentary elections which follow in June, because French banks are not offering the party loans.

    "The National Front frequently play up how corrupt other parties are in respect of financing, but the party itself has a number of financial issues hanging over it, and there have been several investigations into their electoral financing and monetary management. If I were a bank I'd take a long hard look at their past, and the National Front does not look like a safe place to invest money. It's perfectly legitimate for banks to think twice about lending to them," Dr. Paul Smith, Head of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Nottingham, told Sputnik.

    According to Saint-Just, French banks are refusing to give loans to any candidates and political parties, citing that this is a "strategic decision made by all major French banks."

    Having faced the problem, many of French parties and movement have to look for money in other countries. Recently, Francois Bayrou, leader of the Democratic Movement party, proposed to establish a "civil bank."

    "He said this is an important democratic problem. He is right. He called to establish a bank, a special civil banking service. I think the French government should consider the proposal," Saint-Just said.

    Thierry Mariani
    French Republicans See No Threat From Socialists, National Front at Elections - Lawmaker
    The issue of National Front’s funding is also a concern for Washington. Republican Senator Mike Turner asked US intelligence services to launch a probe into alleged links between Marine Le Pen and the Kremlin.

    Le Pen and her party have repeatedly been labelled as supporters or even protégés of the Russian government. In recent years, Le Pen has made a number of statements praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2013-2015, she visited Russia three times. She has also been known as a critic of Western sanctions against Moscow.

    Moreover, in May, in an interview with RT, Le Pen said that if elected France would recognize Crimes as part of Russia. This was the main reason behind Turner’s concerns.

    In turn, Saint-Just denied Turner’s allegations, saying that if elected Le Pen would have "good and balanced relations with all world leaders."

    "They [politicians in Washington] believe that Marine Le Pen is totally controlled by the Kremlin. They believe she will make certain political statements for money. This is just a figment of their imagination," he concluded.

     

