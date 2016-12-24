Rome Authorities Ban Trucks From Entering City Center Due to Terrorist Threat

The ban concerns all vehicles having a maximum mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes, the statement issued on Friday said. The measure will be in force throughout Christmas and New Year holidays as well as until the Epiphany celebration on January 6.
The mayor's office added that exception would be made only for trucks carrying "medicines, sanitary equipment, perishable foodstuffs, press and correspondence."
The statement also stressed the need to ensure the highest level of citizens’ safety by municipal services in close cooperation with national law enforcement agencies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't worry, don't ban trucks! Just have to invest in heavy metal gates, heavy and automatic truck stopping spikes, and thousand of grenadesssss launchers to the policemen and we shall feel at ease.
peaceactivist2