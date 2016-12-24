Rome Authorities Ban Trucks From Entering City Center Due to Terrorist Threat

© AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz Terrorist Threat in France Remains High After Berlin Truck Attack – National Police Chief

ROME (Sputnik) — On Monday, Italy boosted security measures following the terror attack in the center of Berlin when a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

The ban concerns all vehicles having a maximum mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes, the statement issued on Friday said. The measure will be in force throughout Christmas and New Year holidays as well as until the Epiphany celebration on January 6.

The mayor's office added that exception would be made only for trucks carrying "medicines, sanitary equipment, perishable foodstuffs, press and correspondence."

The statement also stressed the need to ensure the highest level of citizens’ safety by municipal services in close cooperation with national law enforcement agencies.