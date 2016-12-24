MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

"Our intelligence services daily analyze the state of terrorist threat. For many months it remains very high both in France and the European countries that take part in the [US-led] coalition [in Syria]," Falcone told Journal du Dimanche newspaper Friday.

Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe

He added that recent terrorist attack in Berlin confirmed that it was necessary to take increased security measures in public places, including video surveillance, barriers and searches at the entrance to pedestrian zones.

Falcone also stressed that French police forces and special units were ready to respond almost immediately to any possible threat during the biggest Christmas events in the country.