MOSCOW (Sputnik) — May said in her first Christmas message as the prime minister that the United Kingdom had a historic opportunity to forge a new role in the world after Brexit, according to the BBC broadcaster.

She also vowed to stand up for the freedom of all religions and praised those who had to work over Christmas, the broadcaster said.

In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning the withdrawal negotiations.