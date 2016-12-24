Register
15:28 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street in London on July 26, 2016.

    UK Prime Minister Calls for Unity, New Role for Country After Brexit Reports

    © AFP 2016/ Justin Tallis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    328127

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May called in her Christmas message for unity and a historic new role for the country after it leaves the European Union, local media reported Friday.

    Divided Britain
    © Photo: Pixabay/Collage
    Six Months After EU Vote, UK Divided on Hard Brexit, Soft Brexit, 'Dog's Brexit'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — May said in her first Christmas message as the prime minister that the United Kingdom had a historic opportunity to forge a new role in the world after Brexit, according to the BBC broadcaster.

    She also vowed to stand up for the freedom of all religions and praised those who had to work over Christmas, the broadcaster said.

    In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning the withdrawal negotiations.

    Related:

    UK PM Theresa May's Brexit Secrecy Wreaks Havoc in Whitehall
    Theresa May Claims Brexit Negotiations Should Ensure UK Interests
    UK’s Theresa May Threatens to Punish Ministers for Leaking Cabinet Secrets
    Tags:
    Christmas, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      seriously, a nice idea. The but, is the question of how fragmented a 'society' is there now in the uk?
    • Reply
      Box 1in reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael,

      The EU fragmentation is clearly evident, a suicidial downward spiral.

      The UK will merge stronger and wiser after Brexit.
    • Reply
      Dar...
      Thanks to the unsavoury dumpling she's dropped on top of the Foreign Office the new role for Britain in the world is as a ridiculed buffoon.

      Trump will tell Britain what it's other duties are in the New Year.

      As for unity? The middle class send their children to Oxford to learn evil venality and sing charming drinking songs like "Stand up if you hate the poor!"

      The poor meanwhile have to watch their children take zero hours slave labour contracts, or join the army out of lack of options, to get their legs blown off in wars they neither approve of or comprehend the reason for.

      Good luck uniting that Teresa.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok