KIEV (Sputnik) – On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

"The family of the compatriot killed in the terror attack will be able to get from the federal government a compensation of 10 thousand euros: we are informing his daughter," Melnyk wrote on Twitter.

© AFP 2016/ CLEMENS BILAN Berlin Terror Attack: Mixture of Luck and Failings - Security Expert

On Friday, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti announced that the suspect, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri, had been killed in a shootout with police in Milan early in the day.

The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly Breitscheidplatz square Christmas market attack a terrorist act.