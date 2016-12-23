Register
15:38 GMT +3
24 December 2016
    The German (R) and the European flag fly in the wind outside the new Federal Ministry of the Interior building in Berlin on April 26, 2015

    ‘Fake News’ Hysteria: Germany Plans Government-Run ‘Center of Defense’

    © AFP 2016/ POOL / RAINER JENSEN
    Europe
    151029315

    The German Interior Ministry will create a "Center of Defense Against Disinformation," ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.

    George Soros, the puppet master
    © Flickr/ Insider Monkey
    Clinton Donor Soros, Fake News Disseminator Washington Post Among Facebook ‘Fact Checkers’
    The announcement follows the ongoing “fake news” hysteria in the United States, which has been blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.

    German magazine Der Spiegel has reported that an Interior Ministry staff member told them that the creation of the center to combat “fake news” "should be negotiated very quickly.” The effort to set up this “ministry of truth” will be lead by the Federal Press Office, run by Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman.

    "The acceptance of a post-truth age would be equivalent to political capitulation," the Interior Ministry official said.

    The Ministry recommended "an intensification of political education work" specifically among “Russian-Germans” and people of Turkish origin.

    Several German politicians, including Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary chairman Thomas Oppermann, have also proposed legislation which will criminalize the production and distribution of “fake news.”

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Clinton's Salty 'Fake News' Tirade Really 'Aimed at Censoring Alternative Media'
    Oppermann specifically focused on Facebook, calling for the social-network platform to be penalized if they do not remove articles the government deems incorrect within a 24-hour period.

    "Facebook did not avail itself of the opportunity to regulate the issue of complaint management itself," Oppermann told Der Spiegel earlier this month. "Now market dominating platforms like Facebook will be legally required to build a legal protection office in Germany that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

    If the company fails to comply, he wants them to be subjected to stiff fines.

    "If, after appropriate examination, Facebook does not delete the offending message within 24 hours, it should expect individual fines of up to 500,000 euros ($523,320)," Oppermann continued.

    In George Orwell’s novel “1984,” a Ministry of Truth is in charge of the creation of propaganda. The Ministry had a famous message, “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.” As the adage goes: 1984 was meant as a warning, not an instruction manual.

    Fake News, Facebook, Social Democratic Party, German Interior Ministry, Angela Merkel, Thomas Oppermann, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
      sapper
      George Orwell did happen to mention a "ministry of truth"!!! Best to disbelieve everything they say!!!
    • Reply
      cast235
      Everyone MUST go with E.U [propaganda.... Seig Heil.... Is the new salute to E.U and it's members.
      Indoctrination programs to brain wash people against their own culture. Is THIS where Russia want to be?
      Create own PACE.. Own Human Rights courts for a CIS EEU union.
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      Below is how this new state run propaganda ministry will work as it has already been written for them from another German;

      “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

      Joseph Goebbels
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      All the fake news on the MSM helping Clinton and they want to blame fake news coming out of alternative media for her loss. The whole strategy is obvious, censor the alternative information sources so that the MSM will be free to push their propaganda.
    • Reply
      Syria Foreverin reply toTim - USA(Show commentHide comment)
      Tim - USA, Reinhard Gehlen. The Naaz never lost the war, the people did. Germany did not change, not at all. It transformed into the 4th Reich and the USA are the servant. Who established the "Bilderberger"? What is the "Club of Rome"? Why do you think the Bilderberger are %80 Europeans and %20 from the USofA? Germany (as servant of the Vatican) are the top of the dungheap!
    • Reply
      oiill
      Whole Germany turns into a fake entity. Especially when it comes to "Germans", as the country's population. 70 years of occupation, eventually climaxing into a full scale replacement of a once proud and civilized culture.
    • Reply
      Syria Foreverin reply tooiill(Show commentHide comment)
      oiill, civilized culture?? Where in Europe you find civilization or culture? Proud? Arrogance and ignorance have nothing to do with proud.
    • Reply
      cmat.wolfgang
      Its obviously not enough to force every German household to pay monthly 20 Euro for state propaganda (GEZ) which consists in a large part of lies. That's just another step toward mind control. But naturally, politicians are not excited when the internet makes it obvious when they steal their Doctor titles, see Guttenberg, Schavan, Steinmeier, von der Leien, Lammert, .....
    • Reply
      Marques rouges
      Does that include mentioning the S M U R F S ?
    • Reply
      ProtectUSA1st
      FAKE NEWS?

      You Mean, “The NEW Weapon of The Western Mainstream Media”

      All you have to do is __

      __Download All the Western Mainstream Media…
      __News Transcript & Videos

      __With a Trusted “FACT CHECKER” …
      __Check __Every Single One Of Them
      __You Will Find The Fake News
      __You Are Looking For
