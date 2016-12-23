Register
    Pope Francis speaks during a meeting at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, October 31, 2016

    Pope Francis to Grant About $6Mln to Help East Ukraine Residents

    © REUTERS/ Osservatore Romano
    Almost 6 million euros ($6.27 million) will be donated as humanitarian aid to the residents of eastern Ukraine as a Christmas gift from Pope Francis, the Pontifical Council Cor Unum said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The aid will go to the people of Donetsk and Lugansk, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, formerly known as Dnipropetrovsk, "without distinction of religion, faith or ethnic background," the statement released by the Council said.

    It is the first installment of the aid for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and is "only part of the 12 million euro that’s been collected," the Council explained, adding that the fund raising began on April 24 in all the Catholic parishes of Europe after Pope’s decision to promote humanitarian support for eastern Ukraine.

    Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St Peter's square in Vatican
    © AFP 2016/ ANDREAS SOLARO
    From Tango Lover to Nightclub Bouncer: Top-13 Unexpected Facts About Pope Francis
    The funds will be used to finance 20 "large-scale" projects with individual contributions of up to 250,000 euros, as well as 39 initiatives "of solidarity" that make up about 20,000 euros, the Council underlined.

    In April 2014, Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against independence supporters in Donbass. According to the latest UN data, more than 10,000 people were killed during the conflict.

    Tags:
    donation, Pope Francis, Donbass, Ukraine
      tom.hanko
      I did not expect he is able for a gesture like this.
      He was not installed for this.
      He was installed to furthermore ruin christianity.
      Are times changing a bit.
      Aleppo is free. Thats a turning point, for respecting
      russian (Putins) military and political abilities I hope.
