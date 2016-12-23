Pope Francis to Grant About $6Mln to Help East Ukraine Residents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The aid will go to the people of Donetsk and Lugansk, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, formerly known as Dnipropetrovsk, "without distinction of religion, faith or ethnic background," the statement released by the Council said.
It is the first installment of the aid for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and is "only part of the 12 million euro that’s been collected," the Council explained, adding that the fund raising began on April 24 in all the Catholic parishes of Europe after Pope’s decision to promote humanitarian support for eastern Ukraine.
In April 2014, Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against independence supporters in Donbass. According to the latest UN data, more than 10,000 people were killed during the conflict.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I did not expect he is able for a gesture like this.
tom.hanko
He was not installed for this.
He was installed to furthermore ruin christianity.
Are times changing a bit.
Aleppo is free. Thats a turning point, for respecting
russian (Putins) military and political abilities I hope.