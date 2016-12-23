MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Fillon became the party's nominee after winning against rival Alain Juppe in November's primaries. Marcon stands as an independent candidate for the presidential election.

"The vast majority of French (55% against 39%) consider that [Emmanuel] Macron will be a better President than [Francois] Fillon," the survey conducted by Odoxa pollster said.

The poll added that the Frenchmen mostly reject major Fillon-proposed reforms, for example, the reform on medical insurance was disapproved by 80 percent of the respondents.

The poll was conducted on December 21-22, with 1,015 adults surveyed.

France will elect a successor to unpopular Socialist President Francois Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017. Fillon is expected to face right-wing National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the runoff.