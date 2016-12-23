MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Fillon became the party's nominee after winning against rival Alain Juppe in November's primaries. Marcon stands as an independent candidate for the presidential election.
"The vast majority of French (55% against 39%) consider that [Emmanuel] Macron will be a better President than [Francois] Fillon," the survey conducted by Odoxa pollster said.
The poll was conducted on December 21-22, with 1,015 adults surveyed.
France will elect a successor to unpopular Socialist President Francois Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017. Fillon is expected to face right-wing National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the runoff.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Emmanuel Macron is with Hollande's Socialist Party failure. I seriously doubt that the French are supporting more of the same.
jas
And like it or not, LePen is in this too. Afraid to include her in the poll?