Baltics' Entry Into EU Energy Ring Makes Problems for Kaliningrad Energy Supply

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Baltic countries' entry into the European energy ring creates problems for energy supply of Russia's Kaliningrad region, appropriate measures should be taken, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at annual press conference.

"The European Union has made a decision that the Baltic states must join their energy ring and this creates problems for the energy supply of Kaliningrad and requires additional financial resources from us," Putin said.

"We shall solve the issue of sustainable and independent energy supply to Kaliningrad. You know that the shipments of liquefied natural gas have been planned, the construction of the appropriate power plants, the use of small nuclear power plants, which are used in Russia has not been ruled out," he added.