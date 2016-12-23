Putin Says EU Centralization Closer Than in USSR

"What ties Europe is fostering within its borders is not our business. But there are two stances there: a Europe of sovereign, independent nations with a small common superstructure or a quasi-federative state," Putin told reporters.
"At present, the European Parliament is adopting more EU-wide binding decisions that the USSR’s Supreme Council did with regard to Soviet republics. Its centralization is considerable. Whether it is benefiting Europe or not, i don't know, it is not for us to decide," he said.
