Putin Says EU Centralization Closer Than in USSR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said EU nations appeared to be integrated and ruled over by a central authority more than Soviet republics used to be, in an annual press conference on Friday.

"What ties Europe is fostering within its borders is not our business. But there are two stances there: a Europe of sovereign, independent nations with a small common superstructure or a quasi-federative state," Putin told reporters.

"At present, the European Parliament is adopting more EU-wide binding decisions that the USSR’s Supreme Council did with regard to Soviet republics. Its centralization is considerable. Whether it is benefiting Europe or not, i don't know, it is not for us to decide," he said.