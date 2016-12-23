Russian Law Enforcement Needs Wreckage of Polish President's Plane - Putin

© Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev Polish Opposition to Investigate Political Manipulation of Smolensk Plane Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Investigative Committee continues investigation of the crash of Polish President Lech Kaczynski plane, and it will need the wreckage until this work is completed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation and until it is finished, it [committee] needs the wreckage," Putin said at the annual press conference.

"It is necessary to stop any speculation on this issue. A terrible tragedy occurred," Putin said, adding that he read the conversation between the pilot and one of the Kaczynski bodyguards.

Putin said the bodyguard demanded to land the plane, though the pilot said it was impossible.

"We did everything to investigate it [crash], do not use it to worsen relations between countries. Everything is clear there," he added.

On April 10, 2010, a Polish jet airliner carrying Lech Kaczynski, his wife and officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk. All 96 people on board died in the crash. The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said that the flight crew’s decision not to reroute the plane to an alternative aerodrome led to the crash.

In February 2016, the Polish Defense Ministry said that Warsaw would restart its investigation into the crash from the very beginning.