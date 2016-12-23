MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia would like to see Poland as a strong and independent partner, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during the annual press conference on Friday.

"Of course we want to have a reliable, strong and, what’s very important, independent partner," Putin said, asked by a Polish journalist whether it is "comfortable for Russia" that Poland has been drifting away from the European Union lately.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 23 holds a major end-of-the-year press conference.