MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia would like to see Poland as a strong and independent partner, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during the annual press conference on Friday.
"Of course we want to have a reliable, strong and, what’s very important, independent partner," Putin said, asked by a Polish journalist whether it is "comfortable for Russia" that Poland has been drifting away from the European Union lately.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete independent..
Glamoureus
Poland never was since nazis in ww2 as nazis relocated themselves from Germany to US..
The US vasall government in Poland rules the country.