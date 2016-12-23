Register
15:38 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Divided Britain

    Six Months After EU Vote, UK Divided on Hard Brexit, Soft Brexit, 'Dog's Brexit'

    © Photo: Pixabay/Collage
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4111

    Six months after the historic referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, which resulted in the Leave campaigners winning 52 percent against the Remain supporters' 48 percent, Britain found itself as divided and confused as it was before the vote, Sputnik has been told.

    Elizabeth II
    © AFP 2016/ ANTHONY DEVLIN / POOL
    UK Queen Disappointed by Prime Minister's Refusal to Discuss Brexit Strategy
    The UK referendum took place June 23, 2016 and resulted in a political bombshell that shook Britain, the EU and — indeed — a very confused world. It marked a turning point in UK politics that had been dominated by growing antipathy towards the EU, which was perceived as having an overbearing influence on UK sovereign powers. 

    However, a new report from the UK in a Changing Europe think thank, says it has become "steadily clearer that 'Brexit' could in fact mean a whole number of things.

    "Take your pick between soft Brexit, hard Brexit, white Brexit, black Brexit, grey Brexit, red, white and blue Brexit, clean Brexit, dirty Brexit, stupid Brexit, smart Brexit or dog's Brexit."

    The phrase refers to UK Prime Minister's mantra that "Brexit means Brexit" — a phrase she has continued to use ever since taking over from David Cameron, and yet on which she steadfastly refuses to elaborate.

    Sputnik has been told that the roots of this confusion can be traced back to the referendum campaign, when both process and substance conspired against clarity.

    ​"The Leave side was divided. Some people on the Leave side were the people who called themselves 'Liberal leavers' who thought they were leaving to make Britain a more open, more international country," Professor Anand Menon, Director of UK in a Changing Europe and Professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at Kings College London told Sputnik.

    "Some on the other end of the spectrum thought this was a way of keeping people out [of the country], making Britain more insular. The people who voted to leave were divided between the two thoughts: those who want Britain to be 'open and out' and those who want Britain to be 'closed and out'. If there was a key theme, I think it was control: control over borders, control over immigration and control over money [what the UK pays into and gets out of the EU]."

    Professor Menon told Sputnik that both the Remain and Leave campaigns were dominated by immigration, but little else.

    "One of the striking things about the referendum was how little it had to do with the EU. This was referendum about lots of things, but it wasn't a detailed discussion about how the EU works and what it means for us. People had a sense that, in the EU, we are not in charge of the things that we could be in charge of out of it," Professor Menon told Sputnik.

    Promise, Promises…

    In the run-up to the referendum, Cameron had tried to wrest out of Brussels promises that Britain could take back control over immigration — stopping in-work benefits for EU migrant works and imposing some form of quota on immigration, as well as a guarantee that Britain would be exempt from the principle of 'ever closer union'. 

    Although Brussels allowed leeway on some of his demands, Cameron's "renegotiation" was widely derided. 

    "He certainly got the referendum campaign wrong in several ways. He got it wrong with the renegotiation, in the sense that he promised far more than he could deliver, so what he came back with looked slightly disappointing," Professor Menon said.

    "He got it wrong with the renegotiation in the sense that — prior to it — he had said that, if this doesn't go right, I will support Leave. He came back with a paltry deal and then became the EU's most enthusiastic supporter," he added.

    A still image from video shows Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaking to the House of Commons about the recent EU referendum in central London, Britain June 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ UK Parliament via REUTERS
    A still image from video shows Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaking to the House of Commons about the recent EU referendum in central London, Britain June 27, 2016

    Menon puts the blame for the divisions and subsequent confusion firmly on Cameron's head.

    "If there was a party leadership that failed to rally its members, it was the Conservatives, because a majority of Conservative supporters voted to leave, even though the leader of their party was campaigning for Remain," he told Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Queen Disappointed by Prime Minister's Refusal to Discuss Brexit Strategy
    'Ill-Thought Out' and 'Unworkable': Sturgeon Post-Brexit Proposals Under Fire
    EU in Brexit Bind Over Swiss Migrant Worker Quota Conundrum
    UK Prime Minister to Lay Out Brexit Strategy Details in Early 2017
    Tags:
    negotiations, post-Brexit, Brexit, EU membership, referendum, King's College London, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, David Cameron, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S.
    This Week in Pictures
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok