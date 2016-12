STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — According to the SR radio station, the information was received from the police of Denmark's North Jutland region.

Reuters news agency reported earlier in the day citing a source in Italy’s security services that the suspect was killed in a gunfight in Milan.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.