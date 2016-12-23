Putin Expresses Full Support to EU Visa-Free Regime for Ukrainians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he was fully supporting introduction of a visa-free regime by the European Union for Ukrainian citizens.

"As regards EU visa-free regime for citizens of Ukraine, I fully support it. Moreover, I believe that the visa regime in Europe is an anachronism of the Cold War period, and we need to get rid of it as soon as possible," Putin said at an annual press conference.

The EU-Ukraine dialogue on visa liberalization was launched in 2008, while in November 2010 the European Union proposed Kiev an action plan for granting visa-free regime. The European Commission confirmed that Ukraine met all necessary conditions in December 2015. According to diplomatic sources, Ukraine could be granted visa-free regime in early spring of 2017.