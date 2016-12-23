Putin Hopes Donbas Not to Regard Ukrainian Army as Invaders

© Sputnik/ John Trast EU Parliament Ready to Assist Ukraine in Holding Donbas Elections Safely

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at annual press conference that it would be good to ensure that the Ukrainian army was not seen as invaders in Donbas.

"It would be good to make sure that the Donbas would not consider the Ukrainian army as invaders in their own country, that's what you need to think about," Putin said, answering a question if the Russians would "remain occupants in the eyes of the Ukrainians" following Putin's retirement.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Kiev has been reluctant to implement a number of Minsk deal provisions.