Breivik Fights for His Rights - And Wins

"Contact has been eased somewhat, but he is still cut off from receiving visits from lawyers in a normal way in a visitors' room," Breivik's lawyer Øystein Storrvik wrote, claiming that the "overall pressure of isolation" was maintained.
So far, Breivik has spent five-and-a-half years in isolation with no contact with other prisoners and restrictions on his correspondence. His mother was the only family member who was allowed contact with the mass murderer and gave her son a brief hug in 2013 shortly before she died of cancer.
A controversial court ruling in April found that Norway allegedly violated Breivik's human rights by keeping him isolated, which stunned survivors of the Utøya attack and the victim's relatives. In court, Breivik complained that he was feeling bad in jail, confined to a three-room cell, grumbled about cold coffee and lashed out against prison food which he called "a torture worse than waterboarding."
"Our view is that the conditions of Breivik's detention fall well within the permitted of the European Court of Human Rights," Sejersted said.
Since August 2011, Breivik has been imprisoned in a section with "particularly high security." The type of isolation is called "relative social isolation." Additionally, his correspondence by traditional mail is subjected to opening and inspection. As part of compensatory measures, Breivik is permitted to own an electric typewriter and a video game console without internet connection. His cell also has a treadmill and a private bathroom. According to previous estimates, Breivik's detention costs the Norwegian state 4.6 million NOK a year (roughly $530,000).
Ironically, Breivik himself is known to suggest that isolation is "the most effective way" to radicalize people, since one never gets corrected by others.
