14:23 GMT +323 December 2016
    DPR militia forces leave their position during withdrawal in the village of Petrovske, some 50 km from Donetsk, on October 3, 2016

    DPR Prepares Over 1,000 War Crimes Cases Committed by Ukraine Foreign Minister

    © AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    0 4410

    DPR is preparing for the appeals to international institutions againt Ukraine authoritites on war crime cases, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Friday.

    Supporters of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic attend a rally in Donetsk on May 11, 2015 to mark the first anniversary of independence referendums.
    © AFP 2016/ ALEXEI FILIPPOV
    Donetsk Republic Plans to Open Two Representative Offices in EU by 2017
    DONETSK (Sputnik) – A special commission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) prepared more than 1,000 cases of Ukrainian war crimes that will be a basis for appeals to international institutions, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Friday.

    "The special commission has already prepared 1,084 cases on materials relating to the period from June 2014 to November 2016. A total of 354 of them are on killed civilians, 677 – on injured civilians," Nikonorova said.

    She noted that a systematized database of war crimes committed by Kiev authorities had been created.

    "All these facts will be serious arguments in the work of at least two groups – those on security and humanitarian issues — during the Minsk talks. These are direct proofs of violation of the ceasefire, uncontested facts of infringement of human rights in Ukraine," Nikonorova said adding that the database of Ukrainian war crimes will also be useful for works on preparing the new amnesty law.

    Representative of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin talks with journalists at the Minsk airport
    © Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko
    Ukraine Reconciliation Contact Group Subgroups Adjourn in Minsk - DPR Envoy
    The Donbas region has been in turmoil since April 2014, when authorities in Kiev launched a military operation against pro-independence militias in eastern Ukraine. In February 2015, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine – the so-called Normandy Format – in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

    The deal stipulates withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms that would confer special status on the self-proclaimed DPR and the Luhansk People’s Republics (LPR). Both sides in the conflict, however, have consistently accused each other of violating the ceasefire terms.

