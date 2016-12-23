"The special commission has already prepared 1,084 cases on materials relating to the period from June 2014 to November 2016. A total of 354 of them are on killed civilians, 677 – on injured civilians," Nikonorova said.
She noted that a systematized database of war crimes committed by Kiev authorities had been created.
"All these facts will be serious arguments in the work of at least two groups – those on security and humanitarian issues — during the Minsk talks. These are direct proofs of violation of the ceasefire, uncontested facts of infringement of human rights in Ukraine," Nikonorova said adding that the database of Ukrainian war crimes will also be useful for works on preparing the new amnesty law.
The deal stipulates withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms that would confer special status on the self-proclaimed DPR and the Luhansk People’s Republics (LPR). Both sides in the conflict, however, have consistently accused each other of violating the ceasefire terms.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)